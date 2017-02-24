Dispute sparks over construction work at Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is accusing a local chaplain of ripping her off. But he says he was just trying to help her, and now she’s slandering his name.

Mischelle Huling showed KRQE News 13 why she says her northeast Albuquerque home is now a hazard, pointing to water damage and mold.

“It’s not a good healthy condition to be living in, but we try to manage. There’s nowhere else for us to go,” Huling said.

She’s a veteran, dealing with everything from back pains to PTSD and insomnia as a result, and says the family can’t afford to be staying in a hotel.

She said the problems started after she paid Kevin Williams of Shue Contstruction $6,500 for work he did on her roof.

She said she met him through church and trusted him.

“It’s horrible. I feel very betrayed, very upset, very disgusted,” Huling said. “A two to three day job ended up taking 40 some days.”

Williams said he’s been a contractor for 30 years and that her issues are not a result of shoddy work. Rather, he said, Huling had issues with her roof before he even touched it, and he only stepped in to help because, as a community chaplain, he was trying to do something nice for someone in need.

“Me doing work is not work. It’s a ministry for me,” Williams said.

He declined to speak with KRQE News 13 on camera, saying his attorney advised against it because Huling is now suing him.

Williams estimates he did $2,700 worth of work for Huling for free and that he offered to fix leaks, but she wouldn’t let him.

Huling claims she was told not to after learning that, despite handing her a business card that said otherwise, he was not licensed.

Williams said he never claimed to be and that he didn’t give her the business card in an effort to deceive her.

“That wasn’t even a thought. What was on my mind was giving her my name and my phone number,” he said.

While they sort out what happened, Heroes Walk Among Us is looking ahead to getting Huling’s roof fixed, working with local companies willing to donate their time and materials.

They said K-Ram Roofing has offered to do the work to fix it while Roofing Supply Group is providing the necessary materials.

“We’re here to fix the problem. That’s what our organization does. We do the best we can to fix the problems,” said Shane D’Onofrio, Founder of Heroes Walk Among Us.

Huling says she’s also had problems with her HVAC system backfiring now. That sound is triggering her post-traumatic stress disorder after her nearly 21 years of service with the U.S. Army.

Williams says his license was wrongfully revoked three years ago and after getting the run-around when he tried to resolve it, he decided not to pursue it further.