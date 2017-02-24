Community Cupboard proves to be an unlikely source of help for those in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a small box making a big difference. What started off as a social experiment is now helping dozens of people in need find food from an unlikely source.

It’s a small scale charity-movement making its way across the country. A compassion cupboard aimed at helping the hungry.

From the outside, it looks like a “little library.” But inside this box, you won’t find any books. Instead, you’ll find food, toiletries, and sometimes clothes. Everyday items that are all free.

“I think folks who need the cupboard have discovered it,” said Karen Daniel, creator of Community Cupboard.

It’s called a “Community Cupboard.” An idea that sparked by a news story that Karen Daniel had seen.

“These are all fairly inexpensive items to come by but I think they’re useful,” said Daniel.

After recognizing the hunger problem in Albuquerque, she and her family constructed their own pantry house. It sits in their southwest Albuquerque neighborhood near 8th and Coal. They’ve been filling it with goods ever since.

“[I thought] I bet it would be very useful here, very helpful to our neighbors. It turns out it has,” said Daniel.

As the saying goes, if you build it, they will come. The cupboard instructs those to take what you need or leave what you can. Daniel says she has to restock the cupboard nearly every day.

“Often times what gets taken is just one or two items. Sometimes somebody will come through and take everything,” said Daniel.

But she’s not the only one filling the cupboard. Her home surveillance camera has captured complete strangers dropping off items, too.

She rarely runs into those who stop by, but every now and then, she’ll come across someone who is thankful.

“I encountered one young man here one morning who I’m pretty sure was a college student. He was so nice. He thanked me for putting this up. He said he thought it was a big help to people,” said Daniel.

Daniel says one of the concerns she had about the Community Cupboard is the response she would get from neighbors. But she says many in her neighborhood support the movement.

Daniel hopes this will inspire others to build their own community cupboard.