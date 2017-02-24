Chris’ Friday Afternoon Forecast

Less wind, but much cooler this afternoon across New Mexico. High temperatures will be 10-30° colder today compared to Thursday with highs around normal or even a bit cooler than average. The wind won’t be as strong this afternoon, but winds could still gust over 20 mph in parts of northern and eastern New Mexico today. The wind will stay up across New Mexico on Saturday with slightly warmer temperatures to begin the weekend. But, another weather maker is going to pass through the region on Sunday. This system will also drop temperatures back below average by Sunday with more wind, clouds and a chance for showers across the higher terrain. These weather systems will continue to graze New Mexico into early next week bringing a few more rounds of wind and spot showers to begin the week.

Advertisement