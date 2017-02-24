China, France overtake US as top German trade partners

BERLIN (AP) — New statistics show that China and France have overtaken the U.S. as Germany’s largest trading partners.

Germany’s Federal Statistical Office reported Friday that trade between the country and China in 2016 totaled some 170 billion euros (currently $180 billion) worth of goods. Import and export trade with France was second at 167 billion euros.

The dpa news agency reported that the U.S. fell from first to third place, with 165 billion euros in overall trade.

It remained Germany’s largest market for exports, however, with a total value of 107 billion euros in 2016.