Bi-partisan legislation proposed against national religion registry

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two state lawmakers from opposite sides of the aisle are saying “no way” to any idea of a national religion registry. Now they’re trying to pass legislation for New Mexico to send Congress a message.

They aren’t accusing anyone of trying to create a religion registry, although the Democrat sponsoring the memorial did allude to the attitude of the new administration in Washington.

“When we look to the past, when we consider where we are now, certainly and much of the rhetoric focused around what religion one is, but also when we look into the future that we just…do well when we restate religious freedom and that that principle is an important one to us,” said Rep. Nathan Small, D-Las Cruces.

The House Memorial is sponsored by Rep. Nathan Small and Jason Harper, a Republican from Rio Rancho. It urges Congress to prohibit any religion registry, if one is suggested.

The two agree, no good can come from government keeping track of people based on their religion.

“I think it’s always a good time to reaffirm our constitutional rights of freedom, of religion, and really what this country was founded upon,” Rep. Harper said.

A similar bill from a Washington state congresswoman is being heard in D.C.

But unlike the New Mexico state lawmakers, that congresswoman has directly called out President Trump, accusing him of supporting a religious registry for Muslims.

Harper and Small aren’t the only New Mexico lawmakers looking to send a message about religion to Washington. Another lawmaker’s memorial denounces the ban on people from Muslim-majority countries.

 

