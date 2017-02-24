Beautiful You: Oscar Night Up-do

Lydia White, stylist from Mark Pardo Salon and Spa, joined New Mexico Living to give Carmelina the perfect up-do for the red carpet this Oscar season.

Although appointments for styling an up-do usually take about 45 minutes, Lydia showed us how easy it can be done in about 5 minutes. She went step by step explaining what she was doing, so you too can recreate this beautiful style at your watch party this weekend.

If you would like to make an appointment with any of the stylist, at any of the locations in Albuquerque, call Mark Pardo Salon and Spa at 505-298-2983.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Mark Pardo Salon and Spa