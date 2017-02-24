ART traffic seeps onto side streets, leaving drivers frustrated

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central Avenue has been backed up since construction began for the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project.

“For one, as you can see, it’s basically like a parking lot out here,” said driver William Monroe.

Drivers have been avoiding Central Avenue all together, and using side roads heading in and out of downtown.

“The more and more people realize that this is gonna be backed up, the more everyone gets the same idea,” said Monroe.

Other drivers said they have found other ways to get around the area to avoid the headache.

“Lead or Coal or even other side streets get all congested and backed up cause everyone has the same idea of bailing out onto the side roads,” said Dylan Renfro.

The backups during rush hour stretch all the way to Interstate 25 and I-40. Combine that with even more traffic expected in the area in the near future, as several projects pop up — one being a sprawling six-story building that will have apartments, shops and restaurants near Central and I-25.

Daily traffic jams could be a preview of what’s to come when the ART construction is over.

“Especially since they’re gonna have Central down to one lane in a variety of locations there, I think Central’s just gonna be permanently in a state of traffic jam,” said Renfro.

KRQE News 13 asked the City of Albuquerque how it’s planning to handle the growth. They said they’re just hoping ART buses will get some drivers off the roads.

“Making sure that we have the appropriate number of lanes, obviously, we want to look at that as we move forward, but right now we’re really encouraging the pedestrian mode of transportation,” said Melissa Lozoya the Director of the Department of Municipal Development.

It may not be the best news for drivers, but the state, who is in charge of the interstates, is planning to re-do I-25 from the Big-I to the Broadway exit.

The DOT estimates it could cost around $373 million, so if could be a while until those changes are made. A spokesperson said they have not begun the design phase for the S curve improvements, an area that’s also had many issues for many years.