Albuquerque’s jail population drops to lowest levels since it was built

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s jail population is hovering around its lowest levels since it was built. While people charged with crimes may like it, and the county is saving money because of it, police think it’s fueling the city’s crime problem.

Car thefts and burglaries are all too commonplace in Albuquerque. People are fed up and so are police.

“We’re making the same types of arrests, but it’s always with the same people,” said Officer Fred Duran.

However, many of these constant criminals are no longer sitting in jail. The Metropolitan Detention Center currently has its lowest population since it was built more than a decade ago.

“We’re between 1,100 and 1,400 inmates,” said Wayne Johnson, a Bernalillo County Commissioner.

Right now the 2,200 bed jail only has 1,200 inmates. According to the county, these low numbers mean progress.

“It’s not right for someone to be charged and sit in jail indefinitely for ten months,” said Johnson.

In 2010, the jail was bursting at the seams with nearly 3,000 inmates, and the county is still fighting a 20-year-old lawsuit for overcrowded conditions.

“We don’t want to have in the jail somebody who that’s accused of a petty misdemeanor,” said Johnson.

County commissioners said there were nearly two dozen changes implemented that contributed to the dwindling inmate population.

But the main factor for the steep drop?

“The real change is how fast those cases were moving through the justice system,” said Johnson. “You have a right to a speedy trial.”

That has led to more cases being dropped or dismissed. A State Supreme Court decision setting lower bonds for suspects pending trial is also making it easier for defendants to get out of jail. But the county assures us — lower inmate numbers should not be a concern to public safety.

“Hopefully, the truly dangerous criminals are held without bond,” said Johnson.

The lower jail population is saving taxpayers millions of dollars. Just a few years ago — due to overcrowding — the county was spending nearly $10 million to send inmates to other places.