Albuquerque Sunport renovations set to begin after months of delays

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After months of delays, the Albuquerque Sunport will begin a major renovation.

The city says it’s been 30 years since it’s made any major renovations to the Sunport. And with 5 million people coming through every year these areas have seen better days.

The plan will include new lighting throughout, upgraded ticketing counters with Native American art from all New Mexico pueblos and a major facelift to the baggage claim.

Also on the outside, you’ll see more cosmetic updates like new colors schemes and an overall a new look to the drop-off and pick-up areas.

Mayor Richard Berry says the improvements are needed but they don’t want to rush the project. Mayor Berry says if you’re coming to the airport within the next 15 months construction should not delay your travel. A lot of the work will be done at night when the airport is slow.

This summer, officials said construction would likely begin in October but that didn’t happen because bids and final designs were still being worked on.

The renovations at the Sunport will cost $30 million. The city says it will pay for the project with airport revenue funds.