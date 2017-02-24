Albuquerque mother, son recognized for helping child in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mother and her son are being recognized for helping a child in need.

Back in August, Josette Duran started packing two lunches for her son, Dylan, after he asked her to do so. Weeks went by and she started to wonder why. That’s when he explained he was helping a friend who didn’t have any food.

Friday, the mother son duo received the Good Samaritans Award.

“I did the stuff that I did because I wanted to help my friend, not for any awards or anything like that,” Dylan said.

Josette eventually paid off all the past due lunch accounts for Dylan’s friend. Their story has since received national recognition.

