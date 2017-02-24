ABQ ToDo Crew: Family Friendly Activities Throughout The Duke City

Our ABQ ToDo Crew, Allison Giron from ABQ ToDo, Alana Chibas from Popejoy Presents and Andrew Lederman from Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living with a selection of family-friendly events happening this weekend.

Allison told us about the Kids Fishing Fair at Tingley Beach, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, where kids 4-12 years of age are invited to learn about fishing. All kids 11 and under, get to fish free.

Alana invited us to the fully choreographed theatrical production of ‘Shaolin Warriors.’ The Zen Buddhist monks of the Shaolin temple begin training at a very young age in mental and physical disciplines. They perfect the art of hand-to-hand and weapons combat, performing feats live on Popejoy’s stage which is typically seen only in the movies, on Friday the 24th at 8:00 p.m.

Andrew is taking us back to a time of ‘corridos’ at the Gutierrez-Hubble House on Sunday. ‘Traditional Music: The Roots of New Mexico Culture’ is a trip back in time to the old Spanish and Mexico territory frontier days with traditional music, special to New Mexico. It’s Sunday, February 26, from 1 until 2:30 p.m., at the Gutierrez-Hubbell House, 6029 Isleta Blvd., in the South Valley.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living