Volunteers help local non-profit with home renovations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Home Depot is giving back to a non-profit that gives a lot to the community.

El Ranchito De Los Ninos is a home for kids in need. It does its best to keep families together.

The 7,200 square foot home was built 17 years ago and was in need of some renovations to keep up with daily wear and tear. That’s where volunteers with Home Depot came in.

“Huge thank you to Home Depot. We could not have done this large of a project on our own and for them to bring in 50 volunteers to come in and work really hard for a week means the world to us,” said Amy Kindrick, El Ranchito De Los Ninos.

Volunteers painted the building’s interior and replaced blinds and curtains. New laminate flooring was also installed.

