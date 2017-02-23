Video: New Mexico man flees from deputy during traffic stop

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing charges after fleeing from a traffic stop.

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies said Matthias Jaramillo was speeding on the road between Pojoaque and Los Alamos early Saturday morning.

According to the police report, a deputy clocked Jaramillo going 70 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Jaramillo made sure to say, “yes, sir,” and “no, sir” when the deputy pulled him over. He told the deputy he had no problem paying the ticket.

“I’ll just go ahead and pay, you know. I was speeding so…,” Jaramillo said.

Just when Jaramillo probably thought he was in the clear, the deputy continued with the questions.

“I smell something and I’m trying to determine what that is,” the deputy said.

“It’s probably my cologne, sir,” Jaramillo said.

The deputy stated in his report that he smelled alcohol.

“Umm, no sir. I actually…early today I did but I passed out at my friend’s house and I’m headed home,” Jaramillo said. “I promise you, I would not be driving if I wasn’t good to drive, sir.”

The deputy didn’t buy it, and ordered Jaramillo out of the car. As Jaramillo prepared to walk a straight line, the deputy turned and walked back to his car to adjust his dashcam.

Jaramillo saw his chance and took it. The dashcam video shows Jaramillo fleeing the the traffic stop.

Deputies found him about a mile away. He had flipped his car and was trapped inside.

He was transported to the hospital, but later released. He is now facing DWI and reckless driving charges.