Video: New Mexico man flees from deputy during traffic stop

marissa-lucero By Published:
stockimg flashing emergency lights; abstract

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing charges after fleeing from a traffic stop.

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies said Matthias Jaramillo was speeding on the road between Pojoaque and Los Alamos early Saturday morning.

According to the police report, a deputy clocked Jaramillo going 70 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Jaramillo made sure to say, “yes, sir,” and “no, sir” when the deputy pulled him over. He told the deputy he had no problem paying the ticket.

“I’ll just go ahead and pay, you know. I was speeding so…,” Jaramillo said.

Just when Jaramillo probably thought he was in the clear, the deputy continued with the questions.

“I smell something and I’m trying to determine what that is,” the deputy said.

“It’s probably my cologne, sir,” Jaramillo said.

The deputy stated in his report that he smelled alcohol.

“Umm, no sir. I actually…early today I did but I passed out at my friend’s house and I’m headed home,” Jaramillo said. “I promise you, I would not be driving if I wasn’t good to drive, sir.”

The deputy didn’t buy it, and ordered Jaramillo out of the car. As Jaramillo prepared to walk a straight line, the deputy turned and walked back to his car to adjust his dashcam.

Jaramillo saw his chance and took it. The dashcam video shows Jaramillo fleeing the the traffic stop.

Deputies found him about a mile away. He had flipped his car and was trapped inside.

He was transported to the hospital, but later released. He is now facing DWI and reckless driving charges.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s