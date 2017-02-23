Victims in Bosque Farms say suspected thief is selling items online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected burglar who angered a lot of people is angering them again. They believe the young woman is now selling their stolen goods online — right under the noses of police. Police are now investigating.

Victims said they are outraged after one of the suspects has been seen around town with what they think is their stuff — and is also selling items on social media.

People immediately took to Facebook a couple weeks ago after they recognized a red getaway car from a home burglary in Bosque Farms.

“The response was immense of how these people have been robbing homes in Valencia County for the last three to four months,” said a victim.

According to police, the homeowner caught Carlos Castillo, 24 and Rocci Lortz, 23 in the act.

“I got on phone with 911 the hurriedly backed out of my driveway started hauling down road,” said a victim.

Police arrested Lortz, who bonded out of jail the very next day. However, Castillo — who investigators say fired shots – is still at large.

“He pulled the gun out the window and fired it at a witness that was up street from resident… She had children in the vehicle,” said Captain Angela Byrd, Bosque Farms Police Dept.

Now, people have taken to social media once again — outraged after recognizing Lortz from a post trying to sell camera gear on a Los Lunas Facebook Swap page.

Bosque Farms Police did confirm the pictures linked to the Facebook page are of Lortz, despite the different last name. The officers say they are investigating where the camera gear may have come from.

People in the community tell KRQE News 13 they have had enough.

“They can’t just be in and out of the system. There are no consequences of their actions. We have to speak up,” said a victim.

Another victim said she saw Lortz walking around town with a purse that was stolen from her house a few weeks ago.

Police said this couple may be linked to a dozen burglaries in Valencia County and may also be connected to crimes in Albuquerque.

According to detectives, they are trying to identify all the victims who have been hit by Castillo and Lortz to combine all the cases.