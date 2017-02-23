Vandals target high school baseball field in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vandals, theft and some disturbing trash left behind has parents concerned for their kids’ safety at a local baseball field.

Parents of baseball players at Rio Grande High School say they are frustrated.

Jerry Lopez has two sons in the program, and he pitches in to do clean-up and repairs when necessary.

“The week before tryouts, that’s when I came out here to start cleaning the field,” Lopez said.

He said that is when he found a hypodermic needle and a bottle of Fireball whiskey in an area where students practice.

“Let’s say a ball rolls and a kid goes and picks up a ball next to the needle. It was uncapped, the needle was exposed,” Lopez said, concerned about safety for the students.

Aside from that danger, Lopez said the field has attracted thieves and vandals because there used to be fencing to fully enclose their batting cages and equipment.

“The first thing that we had stolen was our water jug stolen, $100 water jug. It was brand new,” he said.

Now, he said, the count is up to two stolen water jugs, two stolen trash cans and lots of damaged safety netting.

“We found the entire batting cages, both sides were down on the ground and all the holes that you see where I patched,” Lopez said.

He and his son spent eight hours on a Saturday to fix the net surrounding their batting cages, but someone continues to put holes in them.

“It’s frustrating. It makes me angry that we’re not getting any help,” Lopez said.

He said he got no response after reaching out to administrators.

The Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority, or AMAFCA, has been working on a large flood reduction project that borders the field, and the Executive Engineer said Albuquerque Public Schools agreed to remove some fencing for the work.

“One of the reasons APS wanted to remove all the fencing is because they wanted to keep it for their use,” Lovato said.

However, Lovato said AMAFCA’s work shouldn’t have affected the fence that enclosed the baseball team’s area.

“I’m not sure why that section of fence was removed,” he said.

APS said the fence was removed a couple years ago — but as for when or if it will go back up, a spokesperson only said the school will schedule a meeting for Tuesday morning to discuss the future plan there.

Parents said they have been helping to repair the old, damaged equipment to avoid using fundraising money that students collected to pay for necessities, such as uniforms.