UNM researchers using 3-D printer to create replacement human tissue

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Researchers at the University of New Mexico are revealing how they plan to use 3-D printed tissue for joint replacements.

KRQE News 13 reported Wednesday that the UNM Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation received a $20,000 grant to use specific patient anatomy to develop human tissue.

Thursday, researchers gave KRQE News 13 a closer look.

Researchers say they’ll be able to design a specific bone-ligament scaffold on a computer. Then, print it using a 3-D biodegradable printer.

“What we’re trying to do is actually enable regrowing a patient’s own tissue using the cells without having to take tissue from another part of their body,” researcher Christina Salas said.

They say the scaffold connecting the bone to a ligament eventually degrades over time and prevents a secondary surgery to remove it.

