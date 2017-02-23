Thursday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Trump administration lifts transgender bathroom guidance

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. An order by President Trump’s administration lifting Obama-era federal guidelines will put the decision of transgender bathrooms in schools back in the hands of state and local school officials. It’s been a hot-topic for Albuquerque Public Schools. Last June, after a series of public meetings and even a petition against transgender bathrooms, the district quietly moved to allow students to use restrooms and locker rooms aligned with their gender identity. KRQE News 13 is waiting to hear what APS’ stance is now after the president’s recent move.

2. As a storm system crosses north, strong winds higher in the atmosphere will mix down to the surface increasing fire danger across central and eastern NM. Strong winds and low humidity (<10%) will combine to enhance the fire threat. A cold front tagging along to this storm will cool temperatures nearly statewide – with highs down to the 40s, 50s and 60s for most (still holding onto the 70s and 80s over the far Southeast Plains).

3. The Attorney General’s office is warning about a tax scam that’s popped up in New Mexico. They say potential victims receive a phone call from a person claiming to be an officer with the IRS telling you the call is in reference to a criminal lawsuit filed against you. The digitized voice then leaves a call back number. Most of the calls are coming from a Texas and Florida number. Officials say don’t call back, call the AG’s office instead.

4. Some Santa Fe residents are getting a big break after city officials approve a request to write off the loss of unpaid utility bills. According to the New Mexican, the city won’t be collecting nearly $2.7 million. Officials say tenants delinquent on their bills account for about $1 million of the outstanding debt.

5. A construction worker is being hailed a hero after helping to save his boss’s life. Jonah Cazares was honored by the county In November, his boss got pinned underneath a steel beam that fell while at work. Jonah was also hurt, breaking his arm in the incident. But he jumped back into the forklift to help pull the beam while others called for help.

