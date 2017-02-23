Shia LaBeouf cuts live stream after reports of shots fired near exhibit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shia LaBeouf’s public art project that’s been live streaming all week long is now down.

Hours ago, the actor tweeted out that the stream had been taken down after shots were reported in the area. Saying quote, “the safety of everybody participating in our project is paramount”.

We have taken the stream down after shots were reported in the area. The safety of everybody participating in our project is paramount. — Shia LaBeouf (@thecampaignbook) February 23, 2017

On Saturday, LaBeouf and other artists installed a web cam with the words “he will not divide us” which live streamed messages people wanted to share directed at President Donald Trump.

Since then the exhibit has attracted hundreds of visitors and has even been vandalized several times.

KRQE News 13 has reached out to the Albuquerque Police Department. We will provide updates as soon as they are provided.