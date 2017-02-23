Senate passes digital privacy legislation

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Law enforcement officers would be required to get search warrants before delving into private electronic communications under a measure approved by the New Mexico Senate.

Sens. Peter Wirth of Santa Fe and Jim Dines of Albuquerque say the bill would update the state’s antiquated privacy laws to cover emails, text messages and other digital information.

The bipartisan legislation has support from the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico.

The proposal would be an extension of a 2014 U.S. Supreme Court decision in which the court held that the warrantless search and seizure of the digital contents of a cellphone during an arrest was unconstitutional.

Search warrants or a suspect’s permission are typically required to search cars, houses or other physical property where people have a reasonable expectation of privacy.