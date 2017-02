SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is being recognized as a must-see travel destination.

The Travel Channel created a list of the trending U.S. cities people need to add to their wish list. New Mexico’s state capitol ranked among cities like Palm Springs and Detroit.

The website says Santa Fe’s food scene has expanded beyond conventional southwestern fare by adding Peruvian and Persian to the menu.

Meow Wolf’s interactive experience was also a key reason it made the list.