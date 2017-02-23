Rio Rancho student wins award for unique bookmark design

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A local elementary student received an award for creating a unique bookmark.

It’s part of an annual program by the State Land Office. Students were asked to design a bookmark showing off oil, gas and minerals, forest and watershed, recreation, agriculture, or wind and solar energy.

Winner, John Robledo, a fourth grader at St. Thomas Aquinas School in Rio Rancho focused on wind and solar energy.

Thursday, he was awarded a pizza part for his class and a Kindle for his design.

“I didn’t think I was the winner cause it was like a last minute drawing. It was like on the day it was due and so I emailed it to him and I never thought I would win,” John Robledo said.

Winning bookmarks will be published and distributed at the State Fair.

