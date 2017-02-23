Pet Of The Week: Digit And The Thrift Store’s Anniversary Sale

Joe Wilson from Animal Humane and Digit, joined New Mexico Living to help you find a four-legged forever friend and to tell us about their 50% off sale happening next weekend at their thrift store on Menaul.

Digit is a two-year-old, pit mix and would be perfect for a family who is energetic, likes to play and has a yard to run around in.

Also, coming up is their 50 percent off sale at their thrift store. They are celebrating their anniversary with a sale for us and all the proceeds go directly to the animals and the facility. The sale is March 4th and 5th, and it you would like to donate to the thrift store, they are always taking donations.

