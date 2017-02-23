New Mexico lawmaker hopes to ease confusion about Real ID licenses

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Since the roll out of New Mexico’s new driver’s licenses, one lawmaker thinks the new process to get the Real ID is too confusing. So, he wants to fix it.

It was last legislative session that lawmakers compromised on the Real ID issue in the form of a two-tier system.

That two-tier system gives federally compliant licenses to legal citizens who want access to federal facilities, and licenses called “driver authorization cards” to everyone else.

But Sen. Jeff Steinborn from Las Cruces says the process hasn’t “gone as smoothly as hoped,” and that there’s widespread confusion on what documents are necessary to get either license.

He claims in one case, someone went to and from the MVD nine times before getting it right. So, he’s sponsoring a Senate Memorial that would create a task force to look into ways to make the process easier.

“We simply have to work to make this more stream-lined, increase public education and kind of work out the kinks in the system,” Sen. Steinborn said.

The task force would be made up of representatives from New Mexico’s senior, disabled, rural, homeless and immigrant communities, with the MVD overseeing the group.

As for funding the task force, Sen. Steinborn says money isn’t necessary. It’s just a matter of the group finding the time to meet.

He also says his idea has received MVD support.

The MVD started issuing the two new licenses in November 2016.

New Mexicans don’t need to get the new federally compliant license until their old license expires.