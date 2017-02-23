New Mexico bill would ban alcohol for repeat DWI offenders

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A new proposal would ban alcohol for New Mexico’s repeat drunken drivers in what would make for one of the most restrictive DWI laws in the country.

The bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Jane Powdrell-Culbert of Corrales is scheduled to be heard by a House committee Thursday.

Under the legislation, those convicted of a second drunken driving offense would be prevented from purchasing and consuming alcoholic beverages for a year. A lifetime ban would be imposed after a third conviction.

Those placed on alcohol bans would be required to get driver’s licenses like those issued to people under the age of 21.

A similar proposal that addressed ignition interlocks as well as the purchase of alcohol by offenders won House support in 2013 but languished in the Senate.