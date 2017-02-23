Our coldest day of the week will be Friday with highs in the high 40s and mostly sunny skies. Winds will still be gusty but not as strong as today. Wind gusts should top out around 40 mph. Saturday will warm a bit with more sunshine. Temperatures will be in the warm back into the 50s. Another storm system quickly moves into the state on Sunday with scattered showers and mountain snow.
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast x
Latest Galleries
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Travel ban decision in hands of federal appeals court judges
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event