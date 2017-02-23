Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Our coldest day of the week will be Friday with highs in the high 40s and mostly sunny skies. Winds will still be gusty but not as strong as today. Wind gusts should top out around 40 mph. Saturday will warm a bit with more sunshine. Temperatures will be in the warm back into the 50s. Another storm system quickly moves into the state on Sunday with scattered showers and mountain snow.

