Man accused of killing, dismembering father competent to stand trial

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A Carlsbad man accused of murdering then dismembering his father, then burying him in the backyard, has been found competent to stand trial.

Investigators say Steven Allumbaugh hit his 88-year-old father, Thomas, over the head back in 2012.

Allumbaugh later admitted to dismembering his dad’s body and putting it in garbage bags then burying them.

He was later found guilty of collecting more than $19,000 from his father’s social security checks.

Allumbaugh is also charged with second-degree murder, but that trial was pushed back after his attorney ordered a psychiatric evaluation.

According to online court records, he was found competent to stand trial on Monday.

His next court date has yet to be scheduled.