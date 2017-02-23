Lucky Paws Adoption Center celebrates 10 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Since opening their doors ten years ago, Lucky Paws Adoption Center has found homes for 22,000 animals and now they want to celebrate with the community.

The three-day celebratory event is offering adoptions for only $10. Along with dog adoptions, Animal Welfare is providing one day of free basic dog training. With every pet adoption, guests will also receive a free coupon book, gift bag, and one free nail trimming coupon from Petco and Special Care Grooming.

The event starts on Friday, February 24 through Sunday, February 26 at the both the Eastside and Westside Shelters from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at Lucky Paws Adoption Center Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. through 7:30 p.m. and 12 p.m. through 6 p.m.

For more information on the celebration, visit the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department’s website.