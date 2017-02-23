‘Lowriders’ Rolling Out of Santa Fe

Only in New Mexico could a history museum feature the art and history of the lowrider.

An automotive artform born along the border towns of the United States and Mexico, the chopped-down, souped-up style has become signature to Northern New Mexico culture. While pockets of East LA celebrate the craft, it’s become iconic to the Land of Enchantment.

“Lowriders, Hoppers & Hot Rods: Car Culture of Northern New Mexico” explores the foundations and artistry of the lowrider, featuring rare photography, hood ornaments, customized hub-caps… and yes, actual cars.

After spending decades roaming the backroads and highways of New Mexico, the mobile masterpieces get the star treatment but only for a limited time.

“Lowriders, Hoppers & Hot Rods” closes on March 5, 2017. For more information on the exhibition, visit www.NMHistoryMuseum.org

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living