Lobo men’s basketball looking for another scorer again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A welcomed site at Lobo men’s basketball practice Thursday, Tim Williams taking steps without a walking boot. The Lobos star forward has worn one since suffering a stress reaction in his left foot. Williams will be evaluated Monday to find out if he is ready to return. The Lobos have not been the same team since his departure. They have managed to go 3-3 without Williams in the lineup.

The Lobos went to a four guard rotation to shore up the difference. It has worked well and it also has gone the other way. The Lobos are currently on a two game losing skid. In both games they have scored well below their average and not more than 61 points. Lobos guard and Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year, Elijah Brown has tried to live up to his hype but, opponents have decided to double team him and let the rest of the Lobos beat them.

It was not much of an issue when Williams first went down as the Lobos were getting strong performances from various players on the team. That has changed with the Lobos struggling to make shots and Head Coach Craig Neal just looking for another option to step up and be a sure thing for the team.

Neal believes he can get that in a few of his players.

“I think Dane Kuiper has the ability to do that which he showed in the Air Force game,” said Neal. “I think Damien Jefferson can do that. He can score the ball. He’s a scorer. I think Jalen can do more going to the rim. Jordan can make shots and make plays. Those guys have the ability to do that.”

The Lobos are hoping they do that when they face the Wyoming Cowboys Saturday. At 9-7 in Mountain West Conference play, the Lobos are hanging on to fifth place and flirting with the possibility of having to play four games at the Mountain West Tournament.

That would become a reality if they lose one more spot in the standings with two regular season games to play.

“I just think it’s going to be hard to win four,” said Neal. “I’ve seen it done but, it’s going to be difficult. It doesn’t mean anybody can’t do it. I think anybody has a chance.”

The Lobos and Wyoming have a 4 p.m. start time Saturday. The game will be broadcast online on ESPN 3.