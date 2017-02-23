Lawsuit against ex-Espanola coach moved to federal court

ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) – A lawsuit filed by parents against the former boys basketball coach at Espanola Valley High School has moved to federal court.

Lawyers for the parents of four former players filed papers last week to move the lawsuit against Richard Martinez to U.S. District Court.

The lawsuit says Martinez regularly battered one player during the last basketball season and assaulted the father of another player.

Martinez’s attorney, Sam Bregman, says the former coach did nothing wrong.

The parents are seeking an undisclosed amount in damages and attorney’s fees.

A previous Espanola superintendent fired Martinez in April and then resigned when the school board didn’t support the termination.