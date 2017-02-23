Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: As a storm system crosses north, strong winds higher in the atmosphere will mix down to the surface… increasing fire danger across central and eastern NM. Strong winds and low humidity (<10%) will combine to enhance the fire threat. A cold front tagging along to this storm will cool temperatures nearly statewide – with highs down to the 40s, 50s and 60s for most (still holding onto the 70s and 80s over the far Southeast Plains). Spotty showers will be possible for those within southern CO and the higher terrain of northern NM, however, coverage and intensity will be limited.

– RED FLAG WARNING in effect 12PM to 7PM for sustained westerly winds 20-40mph / gusts 50-60mph & low humidity 5%-15%

– HIGH WIND WARNING in effect 9AM-5PM for sustained westerly winds 30-40mph / gusts ~60mph & blowing dust

– WIND ADVISORY (yellow): in effect 9AM-5PM for sustained westerly winds 20-35mph / gusts 40-50mph & blowing dust

FRIDAY: As the mentioned storm system departs, cool northerly flow filling in behind the storm will drop our afternoon temperatures another 5°-20°. A few spotty showers will linger over the Northern Mountains… but the majority of us can expect more sunshine and slightly less wind.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be a transition day ahead of our next storm expected to close in by late weekend. This second storm will take a bit deeper track through the state… meaning better coverage of rain and snow for us here in New Mexico. Details to come as we get closer.