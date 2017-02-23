In The Kitchen: Chicken Tostada Salad

Chef Banda and Assistant Manager Kelby Schuetz from Thunderbird Bar and Grill, joined New Mexico Living to make a tostada salad and invite us to Santa Fe for Restaurant Week.

The Thunderbird is located in Santa Fe with an outdoor patio overlooking the Plaza. They are part of Restaurant Week, that is going on now in Santa Fe and they do have lunch and dinner specials for the event.

The chef prepared their Tostada Salad.

Recipe:

Cooked and diced chicken breast

Lettuce

Radishes

Cucumbers

Corn

Tomatoes

Cheese

Vinaigrette

Salt and peper

Chile tostada shell

