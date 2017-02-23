In The Home: Home Remodeling And Lifestyle Spring Show

Rena Riser, General Manager of the Home Remodeling and Lifestyle Show joined New Mexico Living to invite us to their Spring show.

In addition to the remodeling regulars we love to see, there are new businesses this year as well. One new addition to the show this year is a local marketplace with cash and carry items, all made in New Mexico by New Mexican artists.

The show is Saturday, February 25 through Sunday February 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at EXPO New Mexico. Tickets are available online, where there is a discount coupon or you can get them at the door.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by ABQ Home Shows