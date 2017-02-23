For Your Information: The African American Museum And Cultural Center

The African American Museum and Cultural Center of New Mexico, features the rich contributions of the African American community in New Mexico. Their mission is to increase awareness and understanding of the contributions of people of African Descent in New Mexico and the Southwest. This is part of a 30-minute special running Thursday evening, February 23, in honor of Black History Month. The special is hosted by KRQE’s Van Tate and this segment explores the traveling museum and its search for a permanent home.

