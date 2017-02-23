Drivers take ART anger out on construction workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction has caused a traffic mess, and people are definitely frustrated. Yet, some drivers are taking out those frustrations on the construction workers.

Long days, high winds, hard work — these workers expect it.

Yet, officials for the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project say some things shouldn’t come with the job.

“If somebody just threw something at us because we’re out here doing our jobs. It’s just not right,” said ART spokesperson Joanie Griffin.

Workers say it happens a lot; more often on the ART project than any other job site.

Not only do people curse and yell, but one worker says drivers also throw trash.

The thing is, officials for the project say all the contractors are local.

“The people out here doing the work — whether you like the project or you don’t like the project — they’re your neighbors. Their kids go to school with your kids,” said Griffin.

Now, she’s urging drivers to find other ways to express their anger.

“If you have an issue with something — rather than throwing something at a construction worker or yelling at a construction worker, call the hotline. It will come to my officer and we can actually do something about it,” said Griffin.

Griffin says she thinks workers get harassed more often on this project because it’s more invasive than others. She says road work isn’t typically nine miles long.

Officials say the project is 22-percent done. It’s on schedule and on budget.

 

