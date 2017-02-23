Decade old Albuquerque bridge already needs serious makeover

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A decade old bridge in Albuquerque already needs a serious makeover.

It’s a multi-million dollar fix and the city of Albuquerque said it’s being forced to foot the bill.

If driving to the community of Mesa Del Sol, most people use a bridge on University Boulevard to get there.

“I know lots of people that cross that bridge every day,” said Liz Champion.

The bridge connects the community and movie studios to the city. It also provides a second entrance for the thousands heading to concerts at the Isleta Amphitheater.

But the city said it’s already in bad shape.

“Taxpayers are left with a bridge sinking, and cracked, and one of these days we’re not going to be able to get to Mesa Del Sol and those folks aren’t going to be able to get back to town,” said City Councilor, Pat Davis.

KRQE News 13 went out there Thursday and found crack after crack underneath the bridge. Some cracks even measured about five feet long.

“It’s scary,” said Champion. “I mean we drive across that bridge every day.”

The city said it now has tough questions for the construction company that built the bridge. There’s just one problem.

“We don’t know yet where to point the finger and quite frankly, the company is out of business that did the work, so taxpayers are on the hook,” said Councilor Davis.

That bill could cost taxpayers up to $7 million depending on if the bridge ends up needing to be rebuilt from the ground up.

While it’s a top priority project, the city does want to make one thing clear.

“The bridge is not in any danger of falling down today, but unfortunately we’re going to have to replace it a lot sooner than we thought we would,” said Councilor Davis. “And probably a lot sooner than we should had someone done their job right the first time.”

The city said even with the company out of business, it still plans to reach out and talk with people who worked there to see if it was poor designing and engineering on their part, or possibly natural causes.