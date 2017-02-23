Company issues statement about stolen van involved in crash

By Published: Updated:
boling_lawsuit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The electric company whose van was stolen, then involved in a deadly crash, released a statement Thursday.

Read the statement here >>

Police say Elexus Groves and Paul Garcia are the thieves who took that van left by an employee in his driveway last month. They’re accused of slamming into a family, killing 14-year-old Shaylee Boling and her mother Shaunna.

This week, the family of the victims filed a lawsuit against Groves, Garcia and that employee and the company M Electric, claiming negligence.

Thursday, the owner of M Electric issued a statement expressing his condolences to the family. He went on to say, “We view ourselves as victims, too. We live and work in this community and are deeply troubled by these crimes and are committed to prevent such crimes from happening in our community.”

They say the worker left the van running to grab his lunch from inside and was gone less than a minute.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s