Community Calendar: 6th Annual New Mexico Black History Festival

Cathryn McGill from the New Mexico Black History Organizing Committee, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the final week of activities being celebrated for Black History Month here in Albuquerque.

The Pathways To Freedom will be Saturday, February 25 at Highland High School, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Taste of Soul continues with participating restaurants, where you can get discounts and coupons for patronizing black-owned eateries.

New Mexico’s Gospel Best Competition is at the National Hispanic Cultural Center on Sunday, February 26, starting at 3 p.m.

For the entire list of event, you can catch this week go to their website.

