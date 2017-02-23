City teams up with local artists, Nob Hill business amid ART construction

By Published:
art-beat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday night, the city tried helping struggling businesses impact by Albuquerque Rapid Transit project construction.

The city’s “ART Beat on the Street,” teamed up once again with local artists and a Nob Hill business to lure customers in.

Local band “Martial Law” played at Canvas Artistry, an eatery and bar that also features artists’ work. The owner says he’s seen a 25 percent decline of customers since construction started, and that Thursday night’s event is helping.

“This is definitely bringing in some people that may not be familiar with our menu or what we’re doing with our food concepts, street concepts and entertainment,” owner Jesus Gomez said.

“ART Beat” features new local artists at new restaurants or bars every Thursday each week.

