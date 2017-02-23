Chris’ Thursday Afternoon Forecast

High winds and extreme fire danger will continue this afternoon for New Mexico. Wind gusts are already exceeding 50 mph across much of eastern New Mexico. That is where High Wind Warnings are up for wind gusts as high as gusts up to 60s mph. Wind advisories are up for central New Mexico including Albuquerque and Santa Fe with gusts up to 50 mph. The high winds, mild temperatures and dry conditions are elevating the fire danger so Red Flag Warnings are up for most of New Mexico meaning you can’t do any outdoor burning. The winds will taper off by sunset, but it will stay breezy to windy across New Mexico on Friday. Temperatures will also be dropping back to more seasonable highs for the end of the week. Another storm system will move north of New Mexico on Sunday. This will also crank up the wind for Sunday bring back the Fire Danger for early next week.

