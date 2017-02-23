Bureau awards contract for work on regional water system

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – A federal agency has awarded a nearly $92 million contract for design and construction of portions of a regional water system in north-central New Mexico.

The Bureau of Reclamation says the four-year contract with Boston-headquartered CDM Smith is for parts of the Pojoaque (PO’-ah-key) Basin Regional Water System.

The bureau says the system was authorized under a 2011 federal law and will provide reliable, safe drinking water from the Rio Grande to several pueblos and Santa Fe County residents.

According to the bureau, the project includes diversion works, storage, a treatment plant, pipelines, pumping plants and other facilities.

The bureau says local and Native American-owned small businesses are expected to receive at least 30 percent of the work under the contract.

CDM Smith has an office in Albuquerque.