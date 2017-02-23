Budget plan passes in New Mexico House

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The budget is the big topic in our state capitol. Thursday morning, a $6.1 billion spending bill giving increases to schools, courts and state prisons heads to the Senate.

This after the Democrats helped push it through the house late Wednesday night with a 37-32 party line vote.

It’s a spending bill that Republicans and the governor aren’t too happy with. Governor Susana Martinez can veto the current plan line-by-line.

The measure includes a $250 million package to bridge the budget gap that would come from things like taxing online sales and fees on buying a new car.

Overall, classroom spending on K-12 education would increase through a per-student funding formula by $32 million.

Funding for the court system and the corrections department would increase slightly.

Funding for the higher education department and state colleges and universities goes down in the proposal.

The plan passed along party lines with Republicans saying they’d rather spend less to meet the shortfall.

Governor Martinez has vowed to veto any tax increases approved by the legislature.

According to the journal, some GOP lawmakers do support some of those tax provisions in the plan that would require online retailers to collect gross receipts tax and no longer giving some tax deductions to nonprofit hospitals and other health care providers.

The budget measures will now advance to the Senate. If approved the budget would go into effect July 1.