ATG Invites You To A ‘Play Date’

The Albuquerque Theatre Guild wants to get kids into the theater at a young age, and they’re making it easy and free for parents and schools.

Now in its second season, the Play Date program -generously funded by the Lineberry Foundation- offers school-day matinee performances to middle and high school students. The shows are produced by member-theaters, which include The Vortex Theater, Working Classroom and Landmark Musicals, just to name a few.

ATG goes so far as to assist in transportation of students to the performances, for schools that may need extra help getting students in auditorium seats.

The program’s season includes “Solving for X”, produced by Working Classroom, “Kiss Me Kate”, produced by Landmark Musicals, and “The Miracle Worker”, produced by Albuquerque Little Theater.

Parents and teachers interested in booking tickets to a ‘play date’ are encouraged to log on to ATG’s website.

