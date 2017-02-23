Arkansas restaurant hires homeless, trains them for work

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — A Little Rock restaurant is doing its part to help people struggling with homelessness find work.

Dizzy’s Gypsy Bistro partners with shelters and other agencies to bring in people without homes and train them in the service industry.

The training typically takes six to 12 hours and in that time the trainee learns many different skills and will even have a resume to take with them when they leave.

Dizzy’s owner, Darla Huie, is a firm believer in giving people second chances. That’s how she got the idea to adopt the new program.

“Ultimately, what we want to do with them is give them a good feeling about themselves, give them some self-confidence so they can complete a resume that we basically fill out and check off for them,” she said.

The trainees rotate through the restaurant from the front-of-the-house to the kitchen.

Huie says the program is in its infancy stages, but so far has been successful.

She’s optimistic that as more people complete the program and leave with skills that make them more employable, the community will see the benefit.