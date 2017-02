ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department needs your help locating a wanted murderer.

Alejandro Alvarado is wanted in connection to the stabbing death of 29-year-old Manuel Puentes.

It happened near Arizona Street and Zuni in 2015. Police say Puentes had been stabbed multiple times.

Detectives need any information on Alvarado’s whereabouts.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers.