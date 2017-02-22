Wednesday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Trump admin lays out new approach to illegal immigration

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. As the White House prepares to release a new executive order on President Trump’s immigration and travel ban, reaction is already pouring into memos from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS says it will start by more seriously enforcing laws already on the books and prioritizing the removal of any criminal illegal immigrants convicted of a criminal offense. The memo also boasts a program allowing local departments to be commissioned to enforce federal immigration laws. Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry says the city doesn’t have the resources or plans for Albuquerque Police Department officers to join ICE as immigration law enforcement.

2. City councilors are expected to vote Wednesday night on a new policy to take Albuquerque Police out of the equation when it comes to investigating its own deadly police shootings and in-custody deaths. Councilor Pat Davis wants an outside agency to do the job. Currently, the city uses a multi-agency task force but an Albuquerque Police Department detective takes the lead.

3. A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a mostly to partly clear sky. Afternoon temperatures will skyrocket above seasonal averages with widespread 60s, 70s and 80s expected. A mix of sun and clouds will blanket the state with more cloud cover expected over northern NM & southern CO. Spotty mountain snow showers and lower elevation rain/thunderstorms will favor the Four Corners, southern CO & central NM.

4. An Albuquerque woman is facing charges after putting on a show for police after being pulled over for drunk driving. Police say Bryelle Marshall did cartwheels and kicked an officer during her field sobriety test. Officers say they found her passed out in a car near Zuni and Pennsylvania last Friday.

5. State House Democrats are still taking heat after tweeting about Representative Matthew McQueen’s legislation to make the green chile cheeseburger the official burger of New Mexico. Instead of spelling chile with an “e” it was spelled with an “i.” They immediately sent out a follow-up tweet, blaming auto-correct.

