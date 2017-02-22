Tucumcari officials: Majority of misplaced police guns recovered

By Published: Updated:
tucumcari-pd

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials in Tucumcari say they have found most of the guns misplaced from their evidence room.

An audit of the Tucumcari Police Department was conducted when a new evidence custodian took over. That audit found 14 guns from nine cases missing.

KRQE News 13 talked to the city manager about it Wednesday.

“That doesn’t mean they were lost or stolen or anything, it just means they weren’t in that location where supposed to be at that time. We have had an internal review going on since this point, and have located most of those firearms. I would fully expect when it’s complete they will find all of them,” the city manager said.

The city manager says the audit did not find any drugs missing, but it did find some flaws in record keeping when it comes to cash. He says there will be some immediate procedure changes.

He says the evidence problems have not affected any criminal cases.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s