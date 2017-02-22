Tucumcari officials: Majority of misplaced police guns recovered

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials in Tucumcari say they have found most of the guns misplaced from their evidence room.

An audit of the Tucumcari Police Department was conducted when a new evidence custodian took over. That audit found 14 guns from nine cases missing.

KRQE News 13 talked to the city manager about it Wednesday.

“That doesn’t mean they were lost or stolen or anything, it just means they weren’t in that location where supposed to be at that time. We have had an internal review going on since this point, and have located most of those firearms. I would fully expect when it’s complete they will find all of them,” the city manager said.

The city manager says the audit did not find any drugs missing, but it did find some flaws in record keeping when it comes to cash. He says there will be some immediate procedure changes.

He says the evidence problems have not affected any criminal cases.