Teen to spend 25 years behind bars for Albuquerque man’s murder

Jeremiah King
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the teens involved in the murder of an Albuquerque man has been sentenced.

Jeremiah King was just 16 at the time of the shooting back in 2015. King confessed to the killing to police. It happened after police say King and five others spent the night “mobbing” the night he pulled the trigger and murdered Steven Gerecke in his driveway after Gerecke came out to confront him.

King, 18, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and six lesser charges in December.

In court Wednesday, King received the maximum sentence of 25 years.

All five of the other teens involved have taken plea deals for lesser charges and have not been sentenced yet.

