Suspect in armed carjacking to remain in jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man shot by police while trying to carjack a woman won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon.

It all started when officers tried to arrest 41-year-old Lee Brandenburg on several warrants.

They caught up with him outside a state office building on San Antonio near I-25 where they say he tried to pull a woman out of her SUV at gunpoint, even pointing the gun at officers. That’s when officers opened fire, shooting both Brandenburg and his victim in the leg.

Wednesday in court, prosecutors fought for a no bond hold, but the defense argues he was already sentenced to at least 10 months for another case.

“I think as a matter of law there are other conditions that will ensure the safety of the community because he can’t get out of the Department of Corrections, he was sentenced there,” defense attorney Jonathan Ibarra said.

The judge also brought up the fact that Brandenburg is being held on $115,000 for other cases. The state said they’re unaware of his finances and fear he could post those bonds.

The hearing was continued until Friday.