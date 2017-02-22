Suspect bonds out after high-speed chase, ditches GPS monitoring

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dramatic police video has been released of a suspect who refused to obey the law, follow the rules of the road or follow the rules when out on bond.

Authorities say Raul Garcia was arrested Friday after the high-speed chase, but a new warrant for his arrest has been issued after he removed his GPS monitoring.

Garcia was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond Monday after facing charges including aggravated fleeing of law enforcement, aggravated assault, resisting and evading after Friday’s high-speed chase.

“Of all the pursuits I’ve been on, all the foot pursuits to vehicle pursuits, I’ve never seen anybody willing to endanger anybody else just to get away,” said Officer Leo Guzman.

The video from Friday’s crime starts when a stolen truck is reported into Santa Fe police.

Officer Guzman responds, but the video shows Garcia taking off. He leads police on a pursuit through Santa Fe and eventually onto Interstate 25.

Speeds reach 90 miles an hour. At one point, Garcia crosses the median at Waldo Canyon, goes into the wrong lane of the interstate narrowly missing oncoming traffic.

“When they say your life flashes before your eyes, that was the only thing that happened. I was able to see my kids being born, and that was the only thing I remember from that point,” said Officer Guzman.

Garcia headed to the frontage road and then went off-roading in a dirt lot.

The video shows Garcia getting stuck in the truck and revving up the engine as officers approach.

He is taken into custody, but authorities say since he removed his ankle monitoring, Garcia hasn’t been seen since.

Santa Fe police say he has a criminal history out of Albuquerque with past charges for similar crimes.